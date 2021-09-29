FC Barcelona’s overall salary cap has been chopped down from 347.1 million euros ($404 million) to 97.9 million euros as the club tries to extrapolate itself from an era of torrid financial mismanagement while El Clásico rivals Real Madrid saw their budget swell, according to LaLiga Wednesday.

The cap for the struggling Catalan giants, which represents a 70% slash from last season and includes all wage outgoings at every level of the club, is less that one seventh of Real Madrid’s budget, which grew from 473.3 million euros last year to 739.2 million despite the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. EFE