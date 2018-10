The Monterrey Rayados celebrate a goal Sept. 29, 2018, on the 11th round of play of the Apertura 2018 tournament at BBVA in the city of Monterrey (Mexico). EPA-EFE FILE/Miguel Sierra

Monterrey defender Stefan Medina said his squad sees its upcoming home match this weekend against fifth-place Toluca as an excellent chance to earn three points and solidify its position in the Mexican soccer league's Apertura championship.

"On Saturday, we have a great chance to get closer to our main goal (clinching a playoff spot), and we're going to go out and give our all," the 26-year-old Colombian said at a press conference on Tuesday.