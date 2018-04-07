Real Madrid on Saturday wrapped up its final training session ahead of a La Liga derby clash against cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid, with previously injured French defender Raphael Varane as part of the squad as well as Under-19 goalkeeper Darío Ramos Pinazo.

A right leg injury that Varane sustained in Madrid's 3-0 win over Juventus in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals looked to be a thing of the past as he trained normally with his teammates for the second day running, although he did wear an elastic bandage.