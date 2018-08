New Zealand surfer Page Hareb competes in the Pull&Bear Pantin Classic Galicia Pro 2018, in Valdoviño, Spain, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Kiko Delgado

Hawaiian surfer Coco Ho reached the women's quarterfinals of the Pull&Bear Pantin Classic Galicia Pro 2018 in Valdoviño on Thursday, seeking to defend the title she won last year in the same event.

Some of the other surfers who advanced into the quarterfinals include Sage Erickson, Silvana Lima and Nikki Van Dijk.