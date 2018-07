Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck hits a forehand during her Wimbledon second-round match against Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on 05 July 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza hits a forehand during her Wimbledon second-round match against Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on 05 July 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck celebrates her Wimbledon second-round victory over third-seeded Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza at the All England Club, in London, United Kingdom, on 05 July 2018 EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Third-seeded Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza shows her disappointment during her Wimbledon second-round match against Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck at the All England Club in London, United Kingdom, on 05 July 2018 EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Spanish defending champion Garbiñe Muguruza was stunned Thursday in second-round action at Wimbledon, losing to unheralded Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.

The third seed's loss is the latest in a rash of upsets in women's singles, with six of the top eight seeds out of the tournament after just four days of play.