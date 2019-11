Czech world No. 2 Karolina Pliskova hits a forehand during her semifinal match against Australian world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty on Nov. 2, 2019, at the WTA Finals, an elite year-end tennis event being played in Shenzhen, China. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland receives medical assistance during her semifinal match on Nov. 2, 2019, against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the WTA Finals, an elite, year-end tennis event being played in Shenzhen, China. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine celebrates after defeating Belinda Bencic of Switzerland on Nov. 2, 2019, in the semifinals of the WTA Finals, an elite, year-end tennis event being played in Shenzhen, China. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Australian world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty hits a backand during her semifinal match on Nov. 2, 2019, against Czech world No. 2 Karolina Pliskova at the WTA Finals, an elite year-end tennis event being played in Shenzhen, China. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Ukrainian defending champion Elina Svitolina defeated Belinda Bencic 5-7, 6-3, 4-1, ret. on Saturday to earn a berth in the WTA Finals for the second-straight year and will now square off for the title against world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

Svitolina booked her place in Sunday's championship match when her Swiss opponent was forced to retire due to a leg cramp at the one hour, 56-minute mark.