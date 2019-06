Japanese national soccer team player Takefusa Kubo, new signing of Real Madrid of Spain, participates in a training session at the Pacaembu Stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

Players of the Chilean soccer national team participate in a training session at the Otho Spa Sport in Itu, Brazil, June 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ Fernando Bizerra Jr

Mauricio Isla and Alexis Sanchez (L) of the Chilean soccer national team participate in a training session at the Otho Spa Sport in Itu, Brazil, June 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ Fernando Bizerra Jr

The Chilean national soccer team on Monday will begin defending its Copa America title against Japan, one of the teams invited to the tournament and a young squad looking to gain experience ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games.

The Group C match at Sao Paulo's Morumbi stadium will be a clash between a veteran Chilean squad, with an age-average of over 28 years, and the youthful Japanese.