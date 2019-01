Club America players celebrate their 2-1 victory over Atlas in Matchday 2 action in the Mexican league's Clausura championship on Jan. 11, 2019. The match was played at Atlas' home ground, Jalisco Stadium, in Guadalajara, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Club America, who won the 2018-2019 Mexican soccer season's Apertura title, will look to record their second straight win in the Clausura championship when they host Pachuca here Saturday night.

America (three points) were not in action in Matchday 1, but they kicked off their Clausura campaign with a road victory last Friday in Matchday 2 over Atlas and will try to improve to 2-0-0 when they face the Tuzos at Estadio Azteca.