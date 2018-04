Gremio's Arthur (top) vies for the ball with Monagas' Oscar Gonzalez (L) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Gremio and Monagas at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/SILVIO AVILA

Gremio's Pedro Geromel (R) vies for the ball with Monagas' Jhonder Cadiz (C) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Gremio and Monagas at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/SILVIO AVILA

Gremio's Leo Moura (L) vies for the ball with Monagas' Oscar Gonzalez (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Gremio and Monagas at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/SILVIO AVILA

Gremio's Jael (C) scores against Monagas' goalkeeper Augusto Batalla (R) during the Copa Libertadores soccer match between Gremio and Monagas at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/SILVIO AVILA

Defending champion Gremio came alive offensively in the second half to trounce Venezuelan club Monagas 4-0 in Copa Libertadores Group A action.

The Porto Alegre-based team dominated ball possession from the outset at Arena do Gremio in this southern city, but it struggled in the first half to poke holes in Monagas' well-organized defense.