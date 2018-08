Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in action against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their match in the Western & Southern Open (Cincinnati Masters) tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in action against Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands during their match in the Western & Southern Open (Cincinnati Masters) tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine in action against Garbine Muguruza of Spain in their match in the Western & Southern Open (Cincinnati Masters) tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action against Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine in their match in the Western & Southern Open (Cincinnati Masters) tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Defending champion and seventh seed, Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza, lost to Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko at the Cincinnati Masters tennis tournament in the United States on Wednesday.

Tsurenko, ranked 44th, overturned a first set deficit to send Muguruza, ranked 9th, packing 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours.