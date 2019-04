Slovak tennis player Magdalena Rybarikova in action against Spanish tennis player Garbine Muguruza, during a semifinal match at the Monterrey Tennis Open, in Monterrey , Mexico, Apr 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Spanish tennis player Garbine Muguruza in action against Slovak tennis player Magdalena Rybarikova, during a semifinal match at the Monterrey Tennis Open, in Monterrey, Mexico, Apr 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza defeated Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova 6-2, 6-3 on Saturday to reach the final of the Monterrey Open.

The Spaniard will defend her title against the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka on Sunday.