Hugo Nervo (L) fights for tha ball againts Luis Ruiz (R) during the eight of finals of La Copa Libertadores at the Tomás Adolfo Ducó stadium in Buenos Aires (Argentina). April 26, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/David Fernández

Santos Laguna's Hugo Nervo said the defending Liga MX champions have room for improvement despite being in second place in the Apertura tournament standings.

"We have much to improve on. I hope we can maintain this winning streak and perfect our performance with each match," the Argentine defender said in a press conference Monday in the northern city of Torreon.