Santos Laguna's Jesus Angulo (right) vies for the ball with Toluca's Rubens Sambueza during the first leg of the final of the 2017-2018 Liga MX Clausura championship. Santos came out on top in the first leg 2-1 and went on to win 3-2 on aggregate. Miguel Sierra

Santos Laguna, winner of Mexico's most recent league title, will host Tigres UANL in Matchday 5 action here Sunday in the 2018-2019 Liga MX's Apertura championship.

Salvador Reyes' side will try to leverage its home field advantage at Corona Stadium and also capitalize on the absence of two suspended Tigres players, Guido Pizarro and Javier Aquino.