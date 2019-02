David Ferrer of Spain returns a ball to Albert Ramos of Spain during a match of the Argentina Open ATP 250 Tournament, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas returns a ball to Portuguese Joao Sousa during a match of the Argentina Open ATP 250 Tournament, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI

Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas returns a ball to Portuguese Joao Sousa during a match of the Argentina Open ATP 250 Tournament, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Defending champion Dominic Thiem of Austria advanced to the Argentina Open quarterfinals after the top seeded defeated Germany's Maximilian Marterer 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday.

Thiem, the favorite to retain the title, continued his sweeping pace in Buenos Aires and stretched to 10 wins his unbeaten streak by ousting Marterer in the Central Court Guillermo Vilas.