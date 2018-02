Spain's player Sergio Lozano (Up) in action before Ukraine's Korolyshyn (down), during the EuroCup futsal quarterfinal match, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/RFEF/Carmelo Rubio

Spain's player Pola (L) in action during the EuroCup futsal quarterfinal match against Ukraine, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/RFEF/Carmelo Rubio

Spain's players celebrate after defeating Ukraine during the EuroCup futsal quarterfinal match, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/RFEF/Carmelo Rubio

Spain cleared another hurdle in the defense of their EuroCup futsal title with a 1-0 quarterfinal win here Tuesday over Ukraine.

Ukrainian goalkeeper Ivanyak found himself under siege from the start of the match at Ljubljana's Arena Stozice, but it was nearly the 17th minute before Spain's Pola connected on a shot from 13 m to make it 1-0.