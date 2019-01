Rodrigo Amaral (R) of Uruguay vies for the ball with Leonardo Sernicola (L) of Italy during the third-place match of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2017 between the Italy and Uruguay in Suwon World Cup Stadium, South Korea, 11 June 2017. (Mundial de Fútbol, Corea del Sur, Italia) EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Uruguay, the reigning South American U-20 soccer champions, will begin their defense of the title with a match against Peru in the central Chilean city of Talca.

Coach Fabian Coito, who guided the squad to victory two years ago in Ecuador, said that winning the 2019 U-20 is important in itself and because victory in Chile would automatically qualify Uruguay for the Pan-American Games and the U-20 World Cup in Poland.