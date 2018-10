The Defensa y Justicia plaayers July 31 2018 at a match against El Nacional ecuatoriano in Quito (Ecuador). EPA-EFE FILE/José Jácome

Defensa y Justicia beat San Martin de San Juan 1-0 on a last-minute goal, moving into third place in the Superliga Argentina standings at the end of the 10th round of tournament play.

Monday's victory pushed Defensa y Justicia's point total to 18, leaving the club just five points back of league leader Racing Club.