Leonel Miranda from Defensa y Justicia celebrates a goal on Nov. 1, 2018, in a match between Defensa y Justicia and Atletico Junior, at the Independiente Avellaneda stadium in Buenos Aires (Argentina). EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Defensa y Justicia defeated Tigre 2-1, moving into third place in the Superliga Argentina and closing in on league leader Racing Club.

Racing Club, which played to a 0-0 draw against Banfield on Sunday, has 30 points.