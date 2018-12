Defensa y Justicia's Leonel Miranda (L) battles Junior's Daniel Moreno (R) for the ball during the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals match played on Nov. 1, 2018, at Independiente Avellaneda Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina. EPA-EFE FILE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Defensa y Justicia defeated Colon de Santa Fe 3-0 in Superliga Argentina action, moving to within two points of league-leader Racing Club.

Ciro Rius, Ignacio Aliseda and Gaston Togni scored goals in Saturday's match for manager Sebastian Beccacece's squad, which has been one of the big surprises in the Argentine league.