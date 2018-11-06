Domingo Blanco from Defensa y Justicia runs with the ball on Oct. 25, 2018 at a match between Atletico Junior from Colombia and Defensa y Justicia from Argentina, at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla (Colombia). EPA-EFE FILE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Defensa y Justicia, with 21 points, has moved into second place in the Superliga Argentina standings, thanks to its 3-2 win over Velez Sarsfield in the 11th round of play.

In other action on Monday, Huracan edged Lanus 1-0.