Defensa y Justicia's Nicolas Fernandez celebrates after scoring a goal against America during a Copa Sudamericana soccer match between America of Colombia and Defensa y Justicia of Argentina at Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, Colombia, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

America's Felix Micolta (C) vies for the ball with Defensa y Justicia's Mariano Bareiro (R) during a Copa Sudamericana soccer match between America of Colombia and Defensa y Justicia of Argentina at Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, Colombia, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

Defensa y Justicia's Leonel Miranda celebrates after scoring a goal against America during a Copa Sudamericana soccer match between America of Colombia and Defensa y Justicia of Argentina at Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, Colombia, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

Argentinian soccer club Defensa y Justicia progressed to the second stage of the Copa Sudamericana, defeating Colombia's America de Cali 0-3 on Thursday.

The Colombian team, playing at home, was unable to hold on to the 1-0 advantage from the first leg of the match.