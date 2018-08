Cardacio (below) of Uruguay's Defensor Sporting in action against Ayrton (above) of Brazil's Fluminense in their teams' first matchup in the Copa Sudamericana on Aug. 2, 2018, in Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayão

Pedro with Brazil's Fluminense heads the ball against Uruguay's Defensor Sporting in the teams' first matchup in the Copa Sudamericana on Aug. 2, 2018, in Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayão

Pedro (r) of Brazil's Fluminense in action against Santiago Carrera (l) of Uruguay's Defensor Sporting in their teams' first matchup in the Copa Sudamericana on Aug. 2, 2018, in Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayão

Uruguay's Defensor Sporting, down 0-2 in the aggregate, will have its work cut out for it this week against Brazil's Fluminense in the second leg of their Copa Sudamericana series.

Fluminense, for its part, will try to confirm on Thursday the dominance it showed in Brazil's Maracana stadium in the first leg of the series on Aug. 2.