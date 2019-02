Barcelona's player Byron Castillo (R) vies for the ball against Defensor Sporting's Martin Correa (L) during a match of the Copa Libertadores between Barcelona of Ecuador and Defensor Sporting held in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on 12 February 2019. EFE/Marcos Pin

Barcelona's player Ely Esterilla (L) vies for the ball against Defensor Sporting's Joaquin Piquerez (R) during a match of the Copa Libertadores between Barcelona of Ecuador and Defensor Sporting held in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on 12 February 2019.

Barcelona's player Matias Oyola (L) vies for the ball against Defensor Sporting's Pablo Lopez (R) during a match of the Copa Libertadores between Barcelona of Ecuador and Defensor Sporting held in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on 12 February 2019. EFE/Marcos Pin

Ecuador's Barcelona FC were eliminated from the Copa Libertadores second round on Tuesday despite beating Uruguay's Defensor Sporting 1-0 on a night of torrential rain at the Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo.

The Ecuadorians could not overturn a three-goal deficit from the first leg, as Defensor advance to the third round of the competition.