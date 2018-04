Defensor Sporting's German Rivero (L) vies for the ball with Monagas' Luis Trejo during the Copa Libertadores Group A match between Defensor Sporting of Uruguay and Monagas of Venezuela at the Luis Franzini stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Defensor Sporting's Carlos Benavides (L) celebrates after scoring during the Copa Libertadores Group A match between Defensor Sporting of Uruguay and Monagas of Venezuela at the Luis Franzini stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Defensor Sporting's Mathias Cabrera (C) celebrates after scoring during the Copa Libertadores Group A match between Defensor Sporting of Uruguay and Monagas of Venezuela at the Luis Franzini stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ

Defensor Sporting's Mathias Cardacio (R) vies for the ball with Monagas' Ruben Rojas during the Copa Libertadores Group A match between Defensor Sporting of Uruguay and Monagas of Venezuela at the Luis Franzini stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Defensor Sporting's Mathias Suarez (R) vies for the ball with Monagas' Ruben Rojas during the Copa Libertadores Group A match between Defensor Sporting of Uruguay and Monagas of Venezuela at the Luis Franzini stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Defensor Sporting's Gonzalo Maulella (L) vies for the ball with Monagas' Ruben Rojas during the Copa Libertadores Group A match between Defensor Sporting of Uruguay and Monagas of Venezuela at the Luis Franzini stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay, 17 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

The Uruguayan soccer club Defensor Sporting on Tuesday beat the Venezuelan Monagas 3-1 in Montevideo with two goals by Carlos Benavidez and a penalty by Matias Cabrera, which catapult the Uruguayan team in the third place of Group A in the Copa Libertadores with four points.

Monagas, who scored one goal by Argentine Juan Vogliotti, remain in the last place in Group A without any point; since it lost all three games it has played.