German Trek Segafredo team rider John Degenkolb celebrates on the podium after winning the 9th stage of the 105th Tour de France over the 156.5 km between Arras and Roubaix, France, on July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Trek Segafredo team rider John Degenkolb (R), of Germany, sprints to win the 9th stage of the 105th Tour de France over the 156.5 km between Arras and Roubaix, France, on July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Trek Segafredo team rider John Degenkolb, of Germany, celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 9th stage of the 105th Tour de France over the 156.5 km between Arras and Roubaix, France, on July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

German cyclist John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) won stage nine of the Tour de France road race on Sunday, while Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium (BMC) extended his overall lead.

Degenkolb sprinted across the finish, beating out Van Avermaet and Yves Lampaert of Belgium (Quick-Step).