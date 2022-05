Chelsea's Jorginho (L) in action against Liverpool's Sadio Mane during the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London on 14 May 2022. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso converts from the penalty spot against Liverpool during the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London on 14 May 2022.

Liverpool supporters celebrate after their team beat Chelsea in the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium in London on 14 May 2022.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp (L) joins his players on the pitch to celebrate their victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London on 14 May 2022.

Liverpool goalkepeer Alisson saves a penalty by Chelsea's Mason Mount (in yellow) during the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London on 14 May 2022.

Liverpool players celebrate with the FA Cup trophy after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley Stadium in London on 14 May 2022.

Just as they did in February in the Carabao Cup final, Chelsea and Liverpool held each scoreless for 120-plus minutes Saturday in the battle for the FA Cup. And yet again, the Reds prevailed on penalties to hoist the trophy for the eighth time.

The nearly 85,000 people who packed into London's Wembley Stadium for the 150th final of the world's oldest national soccer competition had plenty of occasions to cheer despite the lack of scoring.