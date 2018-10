Karen Khachanov of Russia in action during his men's singles second round match against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wu Hong

Argentinian tennis player Juan Martin del Potro, prevailed 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) over Russia's Karen Khachanov after a competitive match Wednesday, thus advancing to the quarterfinals at the China Open tournament held at the capital, Beijing.

Del Potro needed one hour and 39 minutes to defeat Khachanov.