Martin Del Potro of Argentina reacts after defeating Denis Kudla of the US during the third day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAY STUBBLEBINE

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina (R) and Denis Kudla of the US at the net after their match on the third day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAY STUBBLEBINE

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina reacts as he plays Denis Kudla of the US during the third day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAY STUBBLEBINE

Third-seeded Argentine Juan Martin del Potro rolled through the first two sets and fought off a late challenge in the third to defeat American Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) at Flushing Meadows Wednesday to advance to the third round of the US Open.

The 2009 champion was untouchable on serve and did not face a single break point throughout the one-hour, 56-minute match.