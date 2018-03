Argentine tennis player Juan Martin del Potro celebrates his victory over South Africa's Kevin Anderson in the Mexican Open final in Acapulco, Mexico, on March 3, 2018. EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Champion Juan Martin del Potro (L), of Argentina, and South African finalist Kevin Anderson (R) pose with their trophies following the Mexican Open final in Acapulco, Mexico, on March 3, 2018. EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro celebrates his win over South African Kevin Anderson in the Mexican Open final in Acapulco, Mexico, on March 3, 2018. EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro defeated South Africa's Kevin Anderson 6-4, 6-4 to win the Mexican Open in the Pacific resort city of Acapulco.

"When I'm healthy, I can play with the best. After winning such an important tournament and beating three top 10 (players), it gives you confidence, even though there are things to improve on," the 29-year-old Del Potro said in a press conference after Saturday night's final.