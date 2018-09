Borna Coric of Croatia hits a return to Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina during the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina hits a return to Borna Coric of Croatia during the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Borna Coric of Croatia hits a return to Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina during the US Open Tennis Championships at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sept 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRIAN HIRSCHFELD

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina celebrates defeating Borna Coric of Croatia during the seventh day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sept. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro on Sunday advanced to the US Open quarterfinals after an easy win against Croatia's Borna Coric in three straight sets 6-4,6-3,6-2 during the last grand slam of the season.

At the Arthur Ashe stadium, the match lasted two hours and four minutes. Del Potro made 33 winning shots and 24 unforced errors compared to Coric's 23 and 29 respectively.