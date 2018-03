Dominic Thiem of Austria in action against Denis Shapovalov of Canada during their Mexico Tennis Open third round match in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro, world number 9, beat Spain's David Ferrer 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on Wednesday night in an epic battle to move to the quarterfinals of the Mexico Open tennis tournament in Acapulco.

In a match lasting 2:24 hours, the two players fought it out with a fine display of tennis on the center court in what was arguably the best match of the tournament yet.