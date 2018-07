Benoit Paire of France returns to Juan Martin Del Potro from Argentina during their third round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Juan Martin Del Potro from Argentina returns to Benoit Paire of France during their third round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Juan Martin Del Potro from Argentina returns to Benoit Paire of France during their third round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro, world No. 4, defeated world no. 47 Benoit Paire of France 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 on Saturday, booking a place in Wimbledon's round of 16 for the fourth time in his career and becoming the Argentine player with the most last-16 appearance at the tournament.

Del Potro, seeded fifth, needed two hours and 24 minutes to beat Paire, making the most of five break points out of 12 opportunities he created while conceding his own three times.