Donald Young of the US hits a return to Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina on the first day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 27 August 2018. The US Open runs from 27 August through 09 September. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Argentine Juan Martin del Potro qualified Monday for the second round of the US Open Tennis, after defeating Donald Young in three sets 6-0, 6-3, 6-4.

Del Potro, currently world number 3, will next face Denis Kudla, also from the USA, who on Monday beat Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-4, 7-5 and 6-2.