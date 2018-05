Julien Benneteau of France plays Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 31 May 2018. EPA/IAN LANGSDON

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina plays Julien Benneteau of France during their men's second round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro comfortably advanced to the third round of the French Open with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 victory Thursday over Julien Benneteau.

Del Potro needed just an hour and 55 minutes to eliminate the 36-year-old Frenchman, who is planning to retire at the end of this season and therefore played his final match at Roland Garros.