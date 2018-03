Filip Krajinovic of Serbia in action against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina during a fourth round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro overcame both Serbia's Filip Krajinovic and his own accumulating tiredness at the Miami Open on Tuesday, increasing his winning streak to 14 matches and qualifying for the Masters 1,000 tourney's quarterfinals.

The fifth-seeded Argentine took just 83 minutes to fashion his decisive 6-4, 6-2 win over Krajinovic, evidently not needing to muster much physical effort and without having to resort to deep shots or white-hot serving.