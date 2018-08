Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini in action against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka at the Los Cabos Open, a hard-court event in Baja California Sur, Mexico, 02 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Reyes

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka reaches for a forehand during his quarter-final match against Fabio Fognini at the Los Cabos Open, a hard-court event in Baja California Sur, Mexico, on Aug. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Reyes

Belarusian tennis player Egor Gerasimov in action against Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in the quarter-finals of the Los Cabos Open, a hard-court event in Baja California Sur, Mexico, 02 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Reyes

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in action against Belarusian Egor Gerasimov in the quarter-finals of the Los Cabos Open, a hard-court event in Baja California Sur, Mexico, 02 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Reyes

Argentine top seed Juan Martin del Potro brushed aside Belarusian qualifier Egor Gerasimov 6-1, 6-1 early Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Los Cabos Open, a hard-court event in western Mexico.

The world No. 4 dominated the match from start to finish, breaking Gerasimov's serve in the opening game and then stretching that lead to 3-0 with a second service break.