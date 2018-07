Gilles Simon of France reacts during his fourth round match against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, on July 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina returns to Gilles Simon of France during their fourth round at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, on July 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro, world No. 4, on Tuesday defeated world No. 53 Gilles Simon of France 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 7-6 (7-5) to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time since 2013, setting up a clash with world No. 1 Rafael Nadal of Spain.

Fifth-seeded Del Potro led Simon two sets to one before the match was suspended as darkness fell Monday evening, but Simon pulled ahead 3-1 when play resumed Tuesday.