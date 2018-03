Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina wipes his wrist in a change over against David Ferrer of Spain during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

David Ferrer of Spain in action against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina in action against David Ferrer of Spain during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Sixth-seeded Argentine tennis player Juan Martin del Potro Tuesday rose to the round of 16 of the Indian Wells Masters, the first tournament of the 2018 World Tour Masters 1000, after eliminating Spanish player David Ferrer, by 6-4 and 7-6 (3).

Del Potro, finalist of the 2013 Indian Wells Masters, won against his Spanish rival in a match that lasted one hour and 46 minutes.