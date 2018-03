Milos Raonic of Canada in action against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina during their quarterfinal match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina reacts following his win against Milos Raonic of Canada in their quarterfinal match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Juan Martin Del Potro edged out Milos Raonic in closely fought quarter-final match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday.

The Argentine, who won the previous ATP tournament in Indian Wells, prevailed over the Canadian 5-7, 7-6, 7-6, winning two crucial tie-breaks to qualify for the semi-finals, where he will face John Isner of the United States.