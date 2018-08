Nick Kyrgios of Australia in action against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their third-round match at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 17 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina during their third-round match at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 17 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina in action against Nick Kyrgios of Australia during their third-round match at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, USA, 17 August 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Third-ranked Argentine Juan Martin del Potro, Swiss world No. 2 Roger Federer and reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic all advanced here Friday afternoon to the quarter-finals of the rain-marred Western & Southern Open.

Del Potro needed three sets to overcome big-serving Australian Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, while Federer defeated Argentina's Leonardo Mayer 6-1, 7-6 (8-6) and Djokovic rallied for a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov.