Steve Johnson of the USA plays Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during their men's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain plays Steve Johnson of the USA during their men's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina plays Nicolas Jarry of Chile during their men's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Nicolas Jarry of Chile plays Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during their men's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina plays Nicolas Jarry of Chile during their men's first round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Argentine tennis star Juan Martin del Potro struggled in his Roland Garros opener against Chile’s Nicolas Jarry, but he managed to eventually get past him into the second round on Tuesday.

The eighth-seeded Argentinian player lost the first set, but finally he claimed a 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 triumph after two hours and seven minutes of competition under intermittent rain at the Suzanne Lenglen court.