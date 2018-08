Bosnian tennis player Damir Dzumhur in action against Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in the semi-finals of the Los Cabos Open, a hard-court event in Baja California Sur, Mexico, 03 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Reyes

Top-seeded Argentine Juan Martin del Potro got a stern test from speedy Damir Dzumhur in the semi-finals of the Los Cabos Open but came away with a 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) victory.

He will next take on second-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini, a 6-4, 6-2 winner over the United Kingdom's Cameron Norrie, in Saturday night's final of this hard-court event in western Mexico.