Italian Fabio Fognini in action against Argentinian Juan Martin del Potro and Japanese Kei Nishikori during the Mutua Madrid Open double match at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, May 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/Javier Lizon

Argentina’s tennis star Juan Martin Del Potro kicked off his Madrid Open run with an important doubles win, but he is yet to confirm his participation in the singles competition.

The Argentine player teamed up with Kei Nishikori of Japan and they sealed a 5-7, 6-4, 10-4 win over the pair of Italy’s Fabio Fognini and Swedish Robert Lindstedt in the round of 32 after one hour and 34 minutes of competition.