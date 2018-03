Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany in action against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina reacts after defeating Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina in action against Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL BUCK

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro came from a set down against German Philipp Kohlschreiber on Friday to seal a place in the last four of the Indian Wells Masters 1000 tennis tournament.

After losing the first set 6-3, Del Potro rallied in the second and third sets, winning them 6-3, 6-4, in a match which lasted two hours and eight minutes.