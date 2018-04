Argentine tennis player Juan Martin del Potro reacts during the inauguration of a tennis complex with his name, in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, 19 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastian Meresman

View of a sign of the tennis complex named after the Argentine tennis player Juan Martin del Potro, in the province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, 19 April 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastian Meresman

Argentine tennis player Juan Martin del Potro, currently number six on the ATP ranking, on Thursday opened a tennis complex with his name in the province of Buenos Aires and revealed that the extra pressure will not stop him from fighting to become number one in the world.

The complex inaugurated by Del Potro is located inside the neighborhood of Haras del Sur and is equipped with six clay courts, in addition to another six that will be built in the next months.