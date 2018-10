Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina celebrates during the men's second round singles match as he defeated Karen Khachanov of Russia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wu Hong

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro, world No. 4, qualified for the London's ATP Finals on Wednesday after his 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) win over Russia's Karen Khachanov in the round of 16 of the China Open.

It will be the fifth time Del Potro participates in the ATP Finals, in which the Serbian Novak Djokovic, Swiss Roger Federer and Spaniard Rafael Nadal have already secured a place.