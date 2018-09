Rafael Nadal of Spain stretches for a forehand during his US Open semi-final match against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 07 September 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Third-seeded Argentine Juan Martin del Potro advanced Friday to the US Open final when Rafael Nadal was forced to retire from their semi-final match with a knee injury while trailing 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.

Nadal, who received treatment on his right knee on several occasions, appeared to pay the price for all the time he spent on court earlier in this hard-court Grand Slam tennis tournament.