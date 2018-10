Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina in action during the men's quarterfinal singles match against Filip Krajinovic of Serbia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Argentine tennis player Juan Martin del Potro, ranked world No. 4, said on Saturday that the withdrawal of his opponent in the China Open semifinals came at a good time for him to rest since he did not feel 100 percent well for the final due to the flu.

Top seed Del Potro qualified for the China Open final on Saturday without playing after Italy's Fabio Fognini pulled out due to an ankle injury.