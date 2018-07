Peter Gojowczyk of Germany returns to Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina returns to Peter Gojowczyk of Germany during their first round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina celebrates after winning his first round match against Peter Gojowczyk of Germany during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina returns to Peter Gojowczyk of Germany during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro on Tuesday qualified for the second round of Wimbledon for the ninth time in his career after beating Germany's Peter Gojowczyk 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

World No. 4 Del Potro took one hour and 50 minutes to beat his world No. 39 opponent, firing 22 aces and 37 winners compared to Gojowczyk's three and 22, respectively.