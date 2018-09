Fernando Verdasco of Spain reacts during his match against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina during the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Fernando Verdasco of Spain in action against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina during the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina serves to Fernando Verdasco of Spain during the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina celebrates after defeating Fernando Verdasco of Spain during the fifth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Aug. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Argentine Juan Martín Del Potro defeated Spain’s Fernando Verdasco in three sets to advance to the US Open fourth round on Friday night.

With the backing of a vocal contingent of Argentinian fans under the lights at Arthur Ashe stadium, Del Potro held off a stern challenge from 31st seed Verdasco to ultimately prevail in straight sets 7-5, 7-6 (8), 6-3.